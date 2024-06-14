eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $764.19 million and $8.83 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,688.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00648493 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00043779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00076051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,715,060,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,715,029,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.