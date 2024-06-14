Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 40,000 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
Read More
