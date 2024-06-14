Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 40,000 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

