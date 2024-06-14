Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 146.8% in May

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 146.8% from the May 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,148. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.