Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $65.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.36. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

