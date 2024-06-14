DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DSW Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of £10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

DSW Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.