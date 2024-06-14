DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
DSW Capital Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of £10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4,700.00 and a beta of 0.19.
DSW Capital Company Profile
