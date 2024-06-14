Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Docebo by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,319 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth about $266,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

