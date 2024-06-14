Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

NYSE CTVA opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

