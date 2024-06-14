DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00077901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00027024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011133 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

