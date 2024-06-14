CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Update

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,300 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 4,666,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CytoDyn stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,008. CytoDyn has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

