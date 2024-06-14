Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.18% of Cummins worth $1,759,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMI traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $270.25. 743,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,469. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.96.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

