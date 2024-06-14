Cronos (CRO) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $9.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00046830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

