Creditcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.78 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $209.10 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

