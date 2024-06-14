Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.65 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.67.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 20.8 %

About Corus Entertainment

CJR.B opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.67. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.