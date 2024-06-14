Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.57

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 4697336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Corning Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 352,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Corning by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

