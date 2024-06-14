CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Noble Financial

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CXW. StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

