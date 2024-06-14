Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $51.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Core & Main by 470.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 915.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,802 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $91,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNM opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

