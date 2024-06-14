Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRBP. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $565.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.