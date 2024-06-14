Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in May

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

