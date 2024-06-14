Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) EVP Buys $231,150.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $386,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Kenneth Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Anthony Kenneth Ramos sold 13,400 shares of Community West Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $250,714.00.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Community West Bancshares stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $319.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

