Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 115,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,138. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 11.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other Clough Global Opportunities Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,229.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 201.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 435,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 290,785 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 204.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 319,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 264,778 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

