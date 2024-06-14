Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of CBGPY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.