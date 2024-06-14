Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 4.7 %

CLCGY stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

