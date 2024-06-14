Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.