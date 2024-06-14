CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in May

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 1,574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,141.3 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF stock remained flat at $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

