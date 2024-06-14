CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in May

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 1,574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,141.3 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
CHKGF stock remained flat at $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82.
About CK Asset
