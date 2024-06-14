Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.11. Civeo has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.73 million. Research analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 41.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

