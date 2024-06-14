Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

