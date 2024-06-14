China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 29,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,459. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

