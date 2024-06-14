Chad Leroy Meisinger Buys 18,405 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3,949.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 123,592 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 475,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 168,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

