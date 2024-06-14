CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.40

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €110.40 ($118.71) and last traded at €107.60 ($115.70), with a volume of 7010 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.80 ($116.99).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $761.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

