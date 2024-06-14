Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Update

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Central Pattana Public Price Performance
Shares of Central Pattana Public stock remained flat at C$1.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. Central Pattana Public has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.80.
About Central Pattana Public
