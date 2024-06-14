Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Update

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Price Performance

Shares of Central Pattana Public stock remained flat at C$1.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.80. Central Pattana Public has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.80.

About Central Pattana Public

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

