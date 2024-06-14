Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Up 9%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08). 306,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average session volume of 41,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.99).
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.88 million, a PE ratio of -607.14 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29.
About Celadon Pharmaceuticals
Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
