CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$84.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.00.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE CCL.B opened at C$71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.14. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49. The firm has a market cap of C$12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,200 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total transaction of C$226,560.00. In related news, Director Mark Cooper sold 24,543 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$1,721,482.83. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total value of C$226,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,524 shares of company stock worth $6,142,840. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.