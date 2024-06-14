CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.01 ($0.17).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.17.
About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.