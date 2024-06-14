Cardano 24-Hour Volume Reaches $378.71 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.09 billion and approximately $378.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.37 or 0.05242762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00046773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00015577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,966,827,854 coins and its circulating supply is 35,725,407,565 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

