Capital One Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

FENC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,524 shares of company stock worth $2,001,355 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

