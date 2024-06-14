Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 65820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Cantex Mine Development

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.