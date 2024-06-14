Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) a C$91.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$72.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.87. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$27.05 and a 52-week high of C$82.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.64.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$6,311,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. Also, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $11,827,200. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

See Also

