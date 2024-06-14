Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 4.8%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.03. 1,857,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,678,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.