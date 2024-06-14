Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 83 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.29.

About Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

