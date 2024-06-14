Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Acquires $66,343.53 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jose David Riojas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Jose David Riojas purchased 3 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $143.25.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jose David Riojas acquired 600 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jose David Riojas bought 400 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.50 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $47.41 on Friday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

