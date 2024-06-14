Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$9.00

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00. In related news, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, with a total value of C$194,500.00. Insiders acquired 58,611 shares of company stock valued at $248,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$28.88. The company has a market cap of C$873.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

