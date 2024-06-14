Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target at C$10.10

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares cut shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Insiders have sold a total of 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 over the last ninety days.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

