Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Franklin Resources by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 33.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

