Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $33.82

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.
FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International
Fiverr International Stock Performance
Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.22 million, a P/E ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
Read More
