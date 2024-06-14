Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $33.82

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FVRR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,837,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.22 million, a P/E ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.73. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.