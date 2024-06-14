Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $2.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032. Branicks Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

