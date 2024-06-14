Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the May 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDCCF remained flat at $2.65 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032. Branicks Group has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.
About Branicks Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.