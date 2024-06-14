BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

BP Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,315,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

