Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.47.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
