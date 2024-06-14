Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Sells A$1,736,822.88 in Stock

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal sold 1,206,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.95), for a total value of A$1,736,822.88 ($1,150,213.83).
Vikas (Vik) Bansal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Vikas (Vik) Bansal bought 1,206,127 shares of Boral stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.68 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of A$6,850,801.36 ($4,536,954.54).
Boral Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59.
Boral Increases Dividend
About Boral
Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.
