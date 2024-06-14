Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMEA. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 125.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 70.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 61,810 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

