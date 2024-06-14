Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.60 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). 45,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 52,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.35. The company has a market capitalization of £22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -557.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.